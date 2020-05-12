Portland Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 764,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,480. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.