Portland Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 212,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 98,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $243,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,909,459 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75.

