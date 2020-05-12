Portland Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 233.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGN traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,442,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,203. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

AGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

