Portland Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 0.9% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,523,004,000 after buying an additional 105,441 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in FedEx by 47.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in FedEx by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,859,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.30. The stock had a trading volume of 683,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,262. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $179.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

