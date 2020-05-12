Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. ABB makes up about 0.9% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABB. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in ABB by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in ABB by 545.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 82,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABB. ValuEngine raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.