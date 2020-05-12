Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,295,720 shares of company stock worth $85,349,673. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,398.70. The stock had a trading volume of 842,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,155. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,224.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,325.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

