Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $768,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Shares of HON stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.