Portland Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after buying an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after buying an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,637,000 after buying an additional 3,005,472 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $37.65. 9,164,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,293,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

