Portland Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 1.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Hershey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,471 over the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

Hershey stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,911. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

