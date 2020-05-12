Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 270 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $291.91. 248,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133,597. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.44 and a 200-day moving average of $304.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.