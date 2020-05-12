Portland Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in General Mills by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,257,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,953 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4,472.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in General Mills by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,998,000 after buying an additional 1,072,221 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.26.

GIS traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.59. 166,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,336. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

