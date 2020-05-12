Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. National Pension Service raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,374. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $300.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at $231,850,294.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

