Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.85. 948,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,260. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.46 and a 200 day moving average of $191.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

