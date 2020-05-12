Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $85,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $80,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,261,000 after purchasing an additional 437,190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 495.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 240,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $9,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,473. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.89.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.