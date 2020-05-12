Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 629 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in 3M by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after purchasing an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,653,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

MMM traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.11. 1,503,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

