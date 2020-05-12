Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

APTS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,326. The stock has a market cap of $336.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.60%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTS. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Securities cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dupree acquired 13,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Also, insider Joel T. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $665,085 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

