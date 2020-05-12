Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$91.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$91.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$76.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

PBH stock traded down C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$85.90. The stock had a trading volume of 176,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.62. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$62.79 and a 52 week high of C$102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.85.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$959.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$947.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.0900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

