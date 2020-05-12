Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$94.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$76.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins cut Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

PBH traded down C$0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$85.90. The stock had a trading volume of 176,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,677. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.91. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$62.79 and a 1 year high of C$102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$78.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.85.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$959.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$947.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.0900002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

