Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 29th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

PGZ stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $22.01.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.