Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Prosiebensat 1 Media has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.22 ($14.21).

Shares of PSM opened at €9.75 ($11.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a one year low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a one year high of €15.95 ($18.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of €7.77 and a 200 day moving average of €11.40.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

