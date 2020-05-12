Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 97,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 19,066 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 88.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 138,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65,106 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $3,315,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.28.

NYSE:PB traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.01. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

In related news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Also, CEO David Zalman purchased 15,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $649,967.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910 in the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

