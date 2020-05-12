Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,746,000 after purchasing an additional 585,053 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 90.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,231,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,754,000 after buying an additional 585,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $48,493,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,833,000 after acquiring an additional 226,226 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 591,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,046,000 after acquiring an additional 153,946 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $102.82. 11,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,248. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average is $93.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.70. Proto Labs Inc has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $119.80.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PRLB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.