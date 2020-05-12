Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter.

Shares of RLGT stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. 159,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,057. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $7.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on RLGT shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Radiant Logistics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

