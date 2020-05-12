Raymond James Downgrades Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) to Outperform

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $41.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,675. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 167.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after buying an additional 780,798 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,756,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,923,000 after buying an additional 614,496 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 485.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 656,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after buying an additional 543,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,755,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after buying an additional 187,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.