Raymond James Trims Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Target Price to C$1.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 129.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$0.70 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$2.40 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.22.

Shares of BBD.B stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.44. 4,122,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The firm has a market cap of $919.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

