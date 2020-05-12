Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on June 18th

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Raytheon Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $174.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.13.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

