Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $5.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 156 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RVSB. ValuEngine cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

RVSB stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,346. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $120.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, EVP Kim J. Capeloto bought 9,475 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $47,848.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Nierenberg bought 30,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Insiders bought a total of 44,475 shares of company stock worth $227,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,667 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

