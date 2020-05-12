Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Holdings Boosted by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,749,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,601,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,394,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after buying an additional 80,243 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. 310,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.97.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

