Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$175.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$175.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday. Pi Financial set a C$133.00 price target on Kinaxis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinaxis to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$130.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$161.44.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$169.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$119.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$107.99. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$74.48 and a 12 month high of C$173.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.99.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

