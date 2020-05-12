Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSA) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on June 22nd

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON RDSA traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,309 ($17.22). The stock had a trading volume of 4,221,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,360.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,894.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDSA shares. HSBC raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price (down from GBX 1,700 ($22.36)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,964.30 ($25.84).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

