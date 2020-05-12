Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RDSB traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,259.80 ($16.57). 5,278,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,329.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,881.69. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday. HSBC cut Royal Dutch Shell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.72) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price (down from GBX 1,700 ($22.36)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,919.01 ($25.24).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

