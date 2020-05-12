RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues Earnings Results

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.05 million.

NYSE:RPT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $502.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

RPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point cut RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

