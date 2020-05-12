Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Trading 24.1% Higher

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) traded up 24.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.08, 266,836 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 390% from the average session volume of 54,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a market cap of $133.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.83.

In other Rupert Resources news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 215,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,510,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,242,957. Insiders have acquired a total of 340,200 shares of company stock valued at $246,280 in the last quarter.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

