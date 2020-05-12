RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €28.78 ($33.47).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €27.03 ($31.43) on Friday. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.61.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

