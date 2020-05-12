salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $192.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Salesforce has been benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, Salesforce’s recent acquisition of Tableau positions the company to be a leader in business analytics for actionable results in everything from operations to HR. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Besides, increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.13. 3,204,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,740. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.34. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $1,891,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,625 shares of company stock worth $65,990,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,518,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

