Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on May 29th

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Salisbury Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.73. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

