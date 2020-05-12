San Marco Resources (CVE:SMN) Shares Down 23.3%

San Marco Resources Inc. (CVE:SMN)’s share price traded down 23.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, 469,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 511% from the average session volume of 76,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and a PE ratio of -8.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

San Marco Resources Company Profile (CVE:SMN)

San Marco Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal properties include the Chunibas project covering an area of 530 hectares and Mariana project consisting of 72,820 hectares located in the Sierra Madre Occidental area of Northern Mexico; and the 1068 project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located in Hermosillo, Sonora State in Mexico.

