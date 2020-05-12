Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LHA. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.26 ($11.93) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.87 ($11.47).

ETR LHA opened at €7.64 ($8.88) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.45. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €7.02 ($8.16) and a one year high of €18.48 ($21.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.99.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

