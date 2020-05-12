SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SB One Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

SBBX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of SB One Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBX opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. SB One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Analysts predict that SB One Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. SB One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CFO Adriano M. Duarte bought 1,820 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta bought 2,713 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $36,652.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $85,288 over the last 90 days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SB One Bancorp by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SB One Bancorp by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SB One Bancorp by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

