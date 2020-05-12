Scharf Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 2.4% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $48,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 13,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 634,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,115,000 after purchasing an additional 115,667 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,361,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,205,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.