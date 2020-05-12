Scotiabank Lowers Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$11.50

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cormark raised Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.41.

EFN traded down C$0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.27. 1,461,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,183. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$6.96 and a one year high of C$13.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 77.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.13.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.00 million.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

