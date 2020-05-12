Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:SLGD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 3,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,759. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

About Scott’s Liquid Gold

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells household products, and skin and hair care products in the United States and internationally. Its household products include Scott's Liquid Gold wood care and floor restore products, as well as Dust 'N Go wipes.

