Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.
OTCMKTS:SLGD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 3,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,759. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.60.
About Scott’s Liquid Gold
