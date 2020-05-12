SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 540,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,373,000 after buying an additional 67,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,432. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

