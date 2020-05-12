Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $245,398,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,327,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,271,000 after purchasing an additional 823,455 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $129,857,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 149,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

ST traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,142. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.