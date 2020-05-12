Sensus Healthcare’s (SRTS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.10.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

