Sensus Healthcare’s (SRTS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.10.
NASDAQ SRTS opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.58.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sensus Healthcare Company Profile
Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
