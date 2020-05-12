Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,426 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $1,243,000. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 13,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 634,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,115,000 after purchasing an additional 115,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.78. 51,361,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,205,448. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.