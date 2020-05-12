Shopify (TSE:SHO) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

DA Davidson cut shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

SHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$666.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$631.62 million.

