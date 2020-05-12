Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Expands By 53.5%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the April 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CEMIG stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,263. CEMIG has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get CEMIG alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CEMIG stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 550,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.