Short Interest in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) Expands By 50.0%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:STZ.B remained flat at $$162.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 384. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -902.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $107.51 and a 1-year high of $211.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

