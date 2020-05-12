Short Interest in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Grows By 52.6%

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,620,000 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the April 15th total of 9,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Edward Jones upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

In other ONEOK news, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 55.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 531,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

